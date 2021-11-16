Buck firearm season begins Monday

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – West Virginians will be flocking to the woods for Buck firearm season Monday, November 22, 2021. The hunting season lasts from November 22nd – December 5th.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources laid out a list of all rules and regulations hunters need to follow, that information can be found here

Before participating in buck firearm season, all hunters born after 1975 must obtain a West Virginia Hunting License. Prior to receiving their license, each hunter must pass a hunter’s education course, which can be completed online.

“A Hunter Education Class is basically a breakdown of firearm safety and hunting safety,” said Gunsmith Chris Martin of Warrior Weapon Systems in Beckley. “Really it’s just going to teach you laws and ordinances and stuff you need to know if you’re going to be out there.”

West Virginia Poison Control also reminds hunters that many gun cleaning products are extremely dangerous if ingested and should be kept out of reach of children or pets. Liquid blue products in particular can be extremely dangerous and can cause serious burns or even death if ingested.