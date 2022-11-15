BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While there was a buck hunting season earlier this year, hunters were restricted to using only bows and arrows.

However, this new season allows hunters to use rifles. Ronnie Wood, president of Flat Top Arms in Beckley said this hunting season has a special place in the hearts of hunters.

“This is the grand finale of all hunting seasons for hunters in West Virginia,” said Wood. “We have even called it a state holiday because so many businesses even give off their employees time to go hunting.”

With this being the final hunt of the season, Wood added hunters wait all year round for the cold air and open woods.

“So you had this big event that everybody waited for, that you’d prepare all year,” said Wood. “You’d sight your rifle in, you buy you a new pair of boots and something warm to dress in, getcha you some more orange clothes to wear so you can be safe. It’s hunting season.”

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says over 42,000 bucks were killed in 2021 by hunters during the buck firearm season.

The season starts on November 21st and runs for two weeks.