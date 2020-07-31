Buildings on Main Street may not be totally demolished

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley city officials are still coming up with a plan for the buildings on Main Street that collapsed back in June 2020.

Originally, it seemed both damaged buildings were going to have to be fully demolished. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said there is another option.

“So at this point I have some egg on my face. All I can say is we were going off of the information that was given to us initially on several occasions by the insurance company engineers, to our code enforcement officer. We were operating under the idea that those buildings would be totally demolished,” Rappold explained.

The insurance engineers handling the two demolished buildings, along with Beckley Code Enforcement Officer, believe enough of the buildings are still salvageable, meaning they may only need to be partially demolished. Rappold said whether the buildings will undergo a partial demolition or not, is a decision made by the insurance engineers and the owners of Walton Bonding and Steven New Law offices.

“If they decide that, perhaps that’s the best of both worlds,” said Mayor Rappold.

Rappold said after speaking with both owners, neither decided on a full or partial demolition.

“So there is a lot in the air right now that we don’t know and I guess I won’t be totally convinced that the engineers decision is final until I see something in writing,” said Rappold.

Until then, all Mayor Rappold and the city of Beckley can do is wait. As for when Main Street will reopen, that decision has not been made yet.