Burn laws going into effect October 1st

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting October 1, 2021, burning laws are changing in the state.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on October 1, burning of natural materials is legal, but there are several rules you need to know before you light that match. Michael Segars is a fireman in Beckley. He said if you are burning, no trash can be burned. That includes modified wood, like 2x4s. He broke down the rules to prevent you from getting a ticket.

“The burning window is October 1st through December 31st. And that has to be, you can’t burn before 5 p.m. and the fire has to be out by 7 a.m.,” said Segars.

Segars said before you burn, call the fire department and request a permit. He said that way if they get calls about a fire, they do not have to run lights and sirens through traffic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories