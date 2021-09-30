Burn laws going into effect October 1st

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting October 1, 2021, burning laws are changing in the state.



Beginning at 5 p.m. on October 1, burning of natural materials is legal, but there are several rules you need to know before you light that match. Michael Segars is a fireman in Beckley. He said if you are burning, no trash can be burned. That includes modified wood, like 2x4s. He broke down the rules to prevent you from getting a ticket.

“The burning window is October 1st through December 31st. And that has to be, you can’t burn before 5 p.m. and the fire has to be out by 7 a.m.,” said Segars.



Segars said before you burn, call the fire department and request a permit. He said that way if they get calls about a fire, they do not have to run lights and sirens through traffic.