Burn permit program kicks off in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new burn permit program in Bluefield aims to prevent widespread fires from local burning.

Adrian Conner, Captain of the Bluefield Fire Department, said this permit program will hold people accountable for what they burn. He said certain times of year vegetation can be more flammable, and quickly get out of control.

Captain Conner said burning of materials is monitored by firefighters.

“It helps us to keep in line with those state guidelines. And the big part if, it doesn’t cost anything, you don’t get in trouble, it actually gives you piece of mind that we’ve inspected it,” said Conner.



Captain Conner said if you plan on burning something, you must first get a permit from the Central Fire Station in Bluefield. Once the permit is picked up, crews will inspect the burn pile to make sure it is free of any materials not allowed to burn. He said the permits are only good for one day.