Burning Rock hosts Toys for Tots Jeep Ride

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — People from across the coast came together for a Toys for Tots ride at Burning Rock Off-road Park in Sophia. This year marks the third year holding this ride.

People rode their Jeeps and side by sides through trails across Burning Rock Saturday, December 12, 2020. Folks as far as North Carolina came out to support the kids.

Santa Claus and even the Grinch got in the holiday spirit. They worked together to help get toys for kids.

“I think it’s wonderful, it is wonderful, between Santa and the Grinch getting along, it shows that everyone can get along and that we can co exist,” the Grinch and Santa Claus said.

Organizers said they decided to still host the event this year because of everything that has happened.

They still wanted to be able to give back to kids in need.