Wednesday morning, a few flakes fly, but most will see sunshine returning early, melting early morning dusting. Morning temps in the 20s won’t move much as highs are only in the upper 30s. Black ice will be an issue, especially where leaf covered roads are concerned, bridges, and overpasses. Wind chills will be a problem with many waking up to the teens and single digits. Frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes on exposed skin and we don’t improve at all through the day. A little taste of January as we kick off the month of November.

Thursday is a frosty morning with sunshine. Winds shift from the west helping us warm up a little, but many will find the upper 40s and low 50s for highs still chilly. Winds will let up some so wind chills won’t be much of a problem.

Friday is a sunny day as south winds continue to help us shake the frosty air. 30s in the morning will push into the mid 50s by the afternoon. In the sunshine, it’ll feel nice but the shade will be chilly.

Saturday a northern system throws a few high level clouds our way, but for now we look dry as we enjoy a near average day. Temps are cool in the morning but warm up into the low 60s by the afternoon. Saturday night, remember to turn clocks back 1 hour before going to bed as time change occurs at 2am Sunday morning (late Saturday night)

Sunday we look to enjoy a mostly dry day with sunshine and a good mix of clouds. A stray sprinkle is possible, but mainly well north of the region. Still, worth checking the radar from time to time just in case. We’re still running “mild” with many reaching the 60s by the afternoon.

Monday starts dry but clouds increase as do the winds. A light breeze will be constant through much of the afternoon. We look to stay dry for the first half, but evening clouds bring showers late through Tuesday morning. Highs manage the 60s before dropping sharply overnight with an approaching cold front.

In your extended forecast, another cold front brings the chill back to the region as we once again drop below average. Many will struggle to hit the 40s through the end of next week. Showers during the day will end with a few flurries at night. Black ice issues will also become more of a normal as overnight lows dip back into the 20s. A nail in the coffin for the growing season holdouts.

WEDNESDAY

Winter like temps, AM flakes. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine but chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Nice warm up with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, stray shower chance north. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Clouds build, some sun. Late sct. showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Colder, iso. snow showers AM / rain PM. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds, chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers, Breezy. Highs in the 40s.



