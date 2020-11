LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- Renovations are set to modernize the century old courthouse in Greenbrier County. As of now, many of the offices are spread out by three different buildings. County Commissioner Lowell Rose said adding on to the courthouse will be more convenient.

"We currently are renting space for our magistrates, and our family court judge and they will be moved back into this building. The sheriff's office is in the old jail and the little building at the end of the courthouse both will be taken out to put the new addition in," Rose stated.