Bus riders excited for new routes and hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People who use public transportation in Raleigh County will not have to wait as long to get to their destinations. Recently, New River Transit announced faster routes for riders.



The now routes officially started Monday, Apr. 5, 2021. They expanded into Sophia and Beaver but, took away stops at the Walmart in Beckley.

Transit riders like Pamela Bailey, said they are looking forward to the new hours along with new stops.

“I believe it’s going to help out a whole lot. It’s going to be able to even help people that can go to work and don’t have transportation,” Bailey said. “It’s going to give us more convenient times to do what we need to do, doctors, stores.”

Transit rides will run from 7 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. The new price for rides is $1.50.