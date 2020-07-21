Business owners still waiting for buildings to be demolished in Beckley

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Those waiting for Main Street in Beckley to reopen will have to wait a little longer.

Mayor Rob Rappold said the owners of the Walton Bail Bond building and the Stephen New law office are working towards a settlement with their insurance companies. Rappold said both owners have no intention of rebuilding on Main Street once their buildings are demolished.

“We are going to figure out how to move forward, in a way that respects the cities interest and keeps Main Street looking nice,” said Rappold.

Rappold said there is not a definite time frame for when the buildings will be demolished and when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News