Business owners still waiting for buildings to be demolished in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Those waiting for Main Street in Beckley to reopen will have to wait a little longer.

Mayor Rob Rappold said the owners of the Walton Bail Bond building and the Stephen New law office are working towards a settlement with their insurance companies. Rappold said both owners have no intention of rebuilding on Main Street once their buildings are demolished.

“We are going to figure out how to move forward, in a way that respects the cities interest and keeps Main Street looking nice,” said Rappold.

Rappold said there is not a definite time frame for when the buildings will be demolished and when the road will reopen.