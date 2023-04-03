BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — March Madness is coming to a close and like always, it has left millions of busted brackets in its wake.

Despite so many unpredictable upsets, the tournament has been great for local bars and restaurants. Calacino’s in Beckley saw large crowds, not just during the weekend games but during the weekday games as well. However, this year’s Final Four was unique as three teams, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, and Miami, were making their first ever Final Four appearance.

Jeff Weeks, the owner of Calacino’s, said while it is unusual to not have a traditional basketball blue blood in the Final Four, its not affecting his business.

“Its just like you said, its just kind of weird,” said Weeks. “You don’t have the whole group of people coming in supporting one particular team cause no one that’s in it is really a favorite. But I don’t think its hurting us.”

Weeks says only one participant in Calacino’s bracket challenge correctly picked even one team in this year’s Final Four.