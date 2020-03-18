Cafeteria staff work normal schedule to feed students throughout Raleigh County

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – While children are out of school due to COVID-19 concerns, Cafeteria manager at Ridgeview Elementary School, Erma Taylor, and her staff are working their regular shifts, packing grab and go meals that families can pick up in their cars outside of the schools.

“We make them a breakfast and a lunch for today and a breakfast for the next morning,” Taylor said.

They are sticking to a nutritious menu, with each meal having a grain, protein, fruit, and dairy option. To be eligible for Grab & Go breakfast and lunch, students must be an enrolled student and be present in the car.

“They can come here, if a family has a child in elementary middle, and high school… if they’re all in the vehicle they can make one stop and get everything for all the children,” Taylor added.

Taylor and her staff are happy to hand over meals to parents like Eric Mastrippolito, who told 59 News this takes a little pressure off of his now altered budget.

“We’re not used to feeding them lunch throughout the week,” Mastrippolito said. “With the expense of daycare and babysitters it just ups the food cost so it’s a good helping hand.”

Superintendent David Price said they are in the process of working out the logistics to deliver food to designated sites in the communities of Raleigh County.