BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit, which was three days of entertainment, auctions, and food.

Weeks and his team raised $8,000 during the three-day event that took place in late November. This is the benefit’s sixth year and the largest donation amount they have ever raised. The Thomas Dahly Band, Piney Creek Canyon Band, and Matt Jones & the Road performed for large audiences as well. All the money raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

“We are extremely grateful to Jeff and the Calacino’s team for the amount of work and effort they put in to making the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit such a great event,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said. “Donations like this are critical to keeping our mission alive in Southern West Virginia.”

The Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit is hosted in honor of Jeff’s mother who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia and has donated over $25,000 since 2017.