Calacino’s staying open late for Mountaineer fans to watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – WVU will be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night at 10:15 P.M. But, Calacino’s is staying open late so their customers can watch the mountaineers after dark.

Calacino’s has been home to many Mountaineer football watch parties but Tuesday night’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl may be the latest one yet. The game between West Virginia and Minnesota kicks off at 10:15 at night, but that’s not stopping Calacino’s from inviting customers to watch the whole game.

“Like every other mountaineer fan we’re a little disappointed with what time the game is,” said Calacino’s owner Jeff Weeks. “Being a late game we’re not really going to have any specials, but we are going to have the game on all the TVs and on our big screen and we’re going to support the mountaineers.”

Weeks says that the game not starting until 10:15 P.M. on a Tuesday isn’t good news for business. But that fact wouldn’t stop him and his staff from hosting Mountaineer football fans.

“An 8 o’clock game we would be packed every table,” said Weeks. “But you know, when people have to work the next day they’re just not going to come out and support like they do for a 6, 7 o’clock game, especially if it was on a Saturday.”

Calacino’s is located at 3611 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley.

The Mountaineers (6-6) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mountaineers are 5-point underdogs, according to ESPN.