Caldwell Tunnel reopens after overnight flooding

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Heavy rain overnight in southern West Virginia led to flooding in communities on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Among those were the usual areas in Greenbrier County.

The Caldwell and Tuckahoe Tunnels in were both flooded during the morning hours according to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management office. As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, they announced the Caldwell Tunnel had reopened.

Crews were clearing debris from the Tuckhoe Tunnel at noon. As soon as that is removed, county leaders said the tunnel would reopen.

Hydrology graphs for the Greenbrier River from the National Weather Service showed it would crest below the action stage at Alderson. Water in some areas may still be rising. Drivers are advised to use caution and not travel through water which covers the roadway. Follow the guidance of turn around, don’t drown.