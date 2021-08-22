Calvary Assembly of God celebrates 75 years of ministry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Calvary Assembly of God celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The church first opened its doors in 1946. Gary Lilly said his grandfather was one of the original founders of the church. He said he is excited to see the continuation of his grandfather’s vision for the church after so many years.

“It’s awesome. I am not surprised that the church has grown like this because of the dedication that he and my grandmother had,” Lilly said.

Don Hartwell said his grandfather was another founder of the church. Hartwell said it was amazing coming back and seeing how far the church has come.

“Just to see all the things that God has done and how God has blessed this church and this community and it just thrills my heart,” Hartwell stated.

Pastor John Jordan said celebrating 75 years with current members and members of the past was a true blessing. He said this Sunday’s service was all about the legacy of the church. During the service, they went through the past, present and started looking towards the future.

“It ‘s just a great time to recognize all of the sacrifices that went into seeing this church grow and thrive in this community,” Jordan said.

Pastor Jordan believes the church plays a huge part in the community.

“Not only sharing with them the gospel of Christ but also to help meet some of their tangible needs,” Jordan continued.

One church member Llord Plumley said he’s been attending the church for 32 years. Plumley believes the church is what made him the man he is today.

“This church has changed me in a way that has taught me how to love others and how to serve other people and how to live Christ-like by reading and studying the word of God,” Plumley said.

Continuing to spread the gospel to the city of Beckley. The church offers many outreach programs.

If you are interested in learning more head to their website.