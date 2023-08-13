CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– An exciting “Peak of the Bloom” event sprouted at Camp Creek State Park on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

E.B. Fungi, a group of fungus experts, hosted a “Walk and Talk” about mushrooms throughout the park.

The experts first gave a presentation on different kinds of mushrooms, how to identify them and how to be respectful to nature, among other information.

Then, participants all took a walk by the river to look for mushrooms with the experts.

Joseph Foye and Brenda Outsen with E.B. Fungi said it’s an educational opportunity as much as it’s a chance to enjoy nature.

“This is something we really love to do; we love to talk about how to grow mushrooms, we love to talk about wild mushrooms, how to identify them,” said Outsen. “We love to talk about what mushrooms are, how they grow and what their purpose is.”

The event followed a yoga and sound healing session with The Gaia Den. The Peak of the Bloom event is all about having a fun and relaxing weekend at the park.