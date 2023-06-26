Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) — With the arrival of summer, people across the country are ready to get out and enjoy the weather and outdoors.

In Fayette County, a new camp program called ‘Camp SOAR’ looks to give kids the opportunity to explore.

SOAR stands for “Summer, Outdoor, Art, and Recreation” and is a new initiative to help kids get nature education and enjoy some outdoor recreation.

Katie Johnson, co-founder of Camp SOAR, said she’s excited to bring a local county-wide park program to Fayette County.

“I’ve lived here almost 30 years and I hadn’t known of any county wide for youth. I always thought that there needs a park program. I think there’s been some in our smaller towns that have come and gone, but lately there hasn’t been a park program for our youth,” Johnson said.

Camp SOAR was first pitched as an idea nine months ago and is now led by the Fayette Family Resource Network and Adventure.

The ultimate goal of Camp SOAR is providing an environment for kids to learn about the outdoors and be inspired by nature. Johnson also believes Camp SOAR will allow kids to learn new traits and skills.

“There’s a lot of science behind outdoor play right now that shows playing outside teaches kids a myriad of things,” Johnson said.

Johnson goes into further detail saying being outside helps with kids’ mental state — including depression and mental illness. She says it also helps out with kids’ ability to learn new things that they may not have known.

To allow for this, Camp SOAR includes activities such as hiking, paddle boarding, disc golf, and much more. Johnson hopes the camp continues to grow to allow more kids to join.

“I would like to see hundreds of kids participating in this. Maybe we can work with some of our partners who are offering soccer camp and basketball camps. That way the kids can go to camp part of the day and then come here,” Johnson said.

Camp SOAR is held at Fayette County Park every Monday through Friday until July 28th. Those interested can sign up through Adventure: Fayette County.