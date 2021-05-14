New mask guidance, will you have to show vaccine card?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Even more questions are popping up following the announcement from the CDC about vaccines. Those fully vaccinated are now safe to go without a mask in most places.

Roger Topping, Director of the Mercer County Health Department said he doesn’t know how to differentiate whether someone is vaccinated.

“Short of wearing a tag around your neck that says I’ve had my shots or having a T-shirt that says I’ve been vaccinated. I don’t know,” said Topping.

He said this could go either way.

“We have people that aren’t going to get the shot no matter what and they already have the attitude they don’t want to wear the mask. This is going to be fine for them,” said Topping.

He said he’s not sure how businesses will enforce the new mandate.

“I can think of every restaurant or business that has you show your card, your vaccine card. That’s one thing. Have the vaccine police at the front door,” said Topping.

According to the CDC, even fully vaccinated individuals must wear a mask in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. Topping said he’s eager to see if more vaccinations will come from this new found freedom, or if it will be taken advantage of.