Candidates discuss campaigning during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 restricted candidates from holding many in-person events during their campaigns. With less than 24 hours until the polls open, some candidates were in Fayette County waving and holding signs.

Candidates, like Allison Taylor, said they had to get creative with getting their message out to voters during the pandemic.

“I haven’t been able to go door-to-door, no one wants to attend meet and greets, so I have basically sent massive Facebook friends request out and then once they accept my request, I invite them to like my campaign page and I answer their questions,” Taylor said. “Fortunately, the majority know that’s why I am reaching out to them and appreciated it.”

Polls are open from tomorrow 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.