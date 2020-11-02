Candidates for Fayette County Clerk discuss election

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The race for County Clerk in Fayette County is one of the big races 59News is previewing. Joyce Brenemen and Michelle Holly are running for the seat.

Both candidates said they will work hard for the people living in Fayette County.

“Hoping to keep the integrity of Fayette County because I want to cross train, I want to get as much training as I possibly can, so I can go and make sure everything runs smoothly we all work as a team,” Brenemen said.

“I want to work at making the office more accessible to the public, both technology wise and in hoping to expand some of the hours, just to make sure people can get to the information that they need,” Holly said.

The County Clerk is in charge of handling elections and public records for the county.