Candidates for Mercer County Commission discuss issues, plans if elected

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The race for Mercer County Commission is heating up. Ronnie Oakley faces incumbent Greg Puckett for a seat on the commission.

Puckett told 59News he wants to continue serving people in Mercer County. He said he wants to expand broadband.

“For the future, it’s a passion for me to say I want my community to be stronger. I want them to be resilient and I want them to work in their own community environment to make everybody better,” Puckett said.

Oakley told 59News he wants to serve communities he believes are overlooked. He said he also wants to focus on bringing more businesses into the county.

“There are communities in this county that are forgotten about. They need more attention brought to them. Also, clean drinking water is a big issue. The drug issue is very big; you need to give people the proper help with drug addictions,” Oakley said.