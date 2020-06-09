Candidates, voters set for West Virginia’s pandemic primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates and voters are set for West Virginia’s historic primary during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the presidential races, incumbent Jim Justice is trying to secure the Republican nomination for governor against six others on Tuesday. There are five gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic side.

Other contested primary races include those for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the legislature, agricultural commissioner and attorney general. Candidates for auditor, treasurer and secretary of state are running unopposed in the primary.

There also are races to decide three seats on the five-member state Supreme Court.