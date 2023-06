BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A candlelight vigil will be held in Raleigh County in honor of a fallen state trooper.

The Shade Tree Car Club will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday, June 10th, 2023, in memory of State Trooper Sergeant Cory Maynard. Maynard was shot and killed in the line of duty in Mingo County.

Everyone is welcome to attend to show support for Sergeant Maynard’s family as well as police and communities around the state.

The vigil will start at 7:30 P.M. at the Raleigh County Courthouse.