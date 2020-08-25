Cannelton Hollow Road in Fayette County to be closed for construction

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a road closure in Fayette County starting on Aug. 31, 2020. Cannelton Hollow Road (CR 2) will be closed for construction according to District Nine Maintenance Engineer, James Moore.

The closure will be located 3.37 miles north of U.S. 60 near Smithers. That is around 3.70 miles south of Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

Crews will be replacing a large pipe which has deteriorated. The road will be completely closed starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31. They expect to complete the project by Sept. 3, 2020. A detour will be in place routing traffic along U.S. 60, WV 16 and Bell Creek Road. Local residents who use Cannelton Hollow Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Anyone who travels in the area should find different routes to their destinations. They should follow all traffic control signs and use caution. As always, inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.