Cantrell Ultimate Rafting to host fundraiser for Secret Sandwich Society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)- One local business is set to host a fundraiser to help out another after a devastating loss.

Kristen Cantrell, the Food and Beverage Manager at Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, told 59News the business will host the fundraiser on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m.

Cantrell said there will be live music, food, and an auction. She told us they want to raise money for Secret Sandwich Society after the building went up in flames Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020.

“We live to give back- and obviously it’s devastating to lose your business. Especially when you and your employees love it and you love working there so it’s almost like losing a home. But we know they’ll be back and we’d like to help out,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell told 59News there will be enough space for everyone to social distance.