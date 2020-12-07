Capito, Manchin announce $362 million to expand broadband access across WV

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $362,066,660 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction was awarded to expand broadband.

The money will be used to expand broadband access across nearly 120,000 locations in West Virginia over the next decade.

“Today’s announcement is great news for West Virginia. This first phase of funding will help our state deploy broadband access to nearly 120,000 locations across the Mountain State, bringing Internet access to West Virginians in rural and mountainous regions of the state. I am pleased that my efforts to ensure rural states like West Virginia get a piece of the pie have been successful in securing $362 million for our state,” Senator Manchin said.

“While this is just a step in the process and this is not yet the end, this news demonstrates another step forward in our goal to better connect West Virginia at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. As the FCC moves forward with the next steps in the RDOF program, I will be working diligently to ensure that companies that bid in West Virginia have the capacity to carry out their promises of providing gigabit level service to West Virginia residents,” Senator Capito said.