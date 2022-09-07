CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 7, 2022, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced more than $750,000 in funding for 17 different agricultural projects across the Mountain State.

According to Senator Manchin’s office, the funding will help support WV farmers, their crop production, while also expanding agriculture educations resources. Also being provided in the funding is help towards better veterinary services and the strengthening of energy efficiency efforts for agricultural producers and rural small businesses.

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and rural development professionals play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally grown food for their communities. I’m pleased USDA is investing in these 17 projects to support our farmers, expand agricultural education opportunities, boost veterinary services and invest in energy efficiency. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support West Virginia’s agricultural professionals and organizations.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“West Virginia has a proud agriculture history, and our farmers take great pride in their work. I’m pleased to see this funding heading to our communities, which will help expand opportunities within our agricultural sector and boost important efforts like veterinary services and energy efficiency. I will continue to fight for the resources our state needs to keep our agricultural sector thriving.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The 17 projects across West Virginia to receive funding are listed below: