Capito, Manchin announce more than $2.5 million to support West Virginia Fire Departments

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,505,863.88 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire departments across the state of West Virginia. This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which received additional funding through the CARES Act, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“Our firefighters play incredibly important roles in our communities and put themselves in harm’s way to protect West Virginians each and every day,” Senator Capito said. “As we negotiated COVID-19 relief efforts, I made sure that additional provisions for our firefighters were included. Our departments must have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently. I am always inspired by the bravery and courage of the volunteer firefighters across our state and will continue to advocate on their behalf as I chair the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee.”

“Our brave firefighters run into danger to protect us when we are in harm’s way. We owe it to them to ensure they have everything they need to do their jobs safely. Today’s grant will equip the stations to purchase new vehicles, recruit and train additional firefighters and ensure the West Virginia fire departments are able to continue their important operations. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for these critical resources for West Virginia’s brave firefighters,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual CARES Act AFGS Awards Listed Below:

· Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department – $23,165

· Wood County, West Virginia – $16,095

· Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $14,350

· The City of St. Mary’s, West Virginia. – $8,095

· Spruce River Vol Fire Dept. Inc. – $7,094

· Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department – $6,312

Individual FY19 AFG Awards Listed Below:

· Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $952,380.95

· Flat Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $292,380.95

· Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department I – $133,333.33

· Albright Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $126,666.67

· Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department – $123,809.52

· Bartow-Frank-Durbin Volunteer Fire Company – $108,571.43

· Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $64,761.90

· Huntington Fire Department – $40,619.56

· New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – $36,228.57

Individual FY19 SAFER Awards Listed Below:

· Institute Volunteer Fire Department – $552,000