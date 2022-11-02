CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, November 3, 2022 as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in West Virginia!

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is celebrating it’s ninth year of Light the World in Teal campaign.

During this time, the historic West Virginia State Capitol dome will be lit in the color teal as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Light the World in Teal initiative to support Alzheimer’s awareness.

More than 800 buildings worldwide are expected to follow this ‘go teal’ fashion to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by this terrible, terrible disease. Although this is just a small way to show our support for the people who are doing really great stuff to fight Alzheimer’s and keep our minds healthy, it’s the least we can do to show our support. We’re happy to ‘go teal’ and do what we can to help fight this awful disease that we all have to live with every single day.” Governor Jim Justice

The mission of the annual Light the World in Teal initiative is to show support for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s efforts and to educate people about Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of early detection.

Alzheimer’s continues to affect more than 6.2 million Americans and more than 50 million people worldwide.

If interested and want more information, you can find the full proclamation here.