SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — One person was killed following an accident in Raleigh County.

Troopers with West Virginia State Police said the accident happened at 11:21 a.m. at 208 Hinton Road in Shady Spring.

Once on scene, Trooper Morton found the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu died, while the other driver of a 2006 Ford F-350 was not injured.

The names of the victims are not being released right now. No criminal charges are pending.