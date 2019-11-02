Car accident on Eisenhower Drive injures multiple people

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Multiple people were injured in a car accident in Beckley on Saturday, November 2.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 11:22 a.m. regarding a rear end collision involving two cars on Eisenhower Drive near Ragland Road.

The two drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Beckley PD, Beckley Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, and BEST Ambulance responded. The scene has since been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

Stay with 59 News for more details on this story.