EADS MILL, WV (WVNS) — Both northbound lanes of I-77 are closed due to an accident.

According to West Virginia 511, the accident happened at mile marker 18. Emergency crews are on scene. There is no confirmation of any injures at this time.

Vehicle Crash on I-77 NB at MM 18.0.

2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Mercer County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) October 29, 2021

Drivers should try to use alternate routes and remain alert if driving through this area.