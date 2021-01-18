Car accident shuts down portion of Route 19 in Raleigh County

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of Flat Top Rd. (U.S. Route 19) is closed following an accident.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received the initial call at 8:16 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021. It happened on Flat Top Rd. near Cherry Creek Circle. Dispatchers also told 59News there were injuries.

The road will be closed for while as crews clear the scene. Traffic is being redirected. West Virginia State Troopers, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jan Care Ambulance, and Ghent VFD responded.