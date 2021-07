RENICKS VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. UPDATE: Route 92 is reopened at the Pocahontas County line.

ORIGINAL STORY — Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 8:24 p.m.: Route 92 is closed at the Pocahontas County line because of a vehicle accident.

Dispatchers told 59News there is no word yet on injuries.

They said travelers can expect delays or they can take alternate routes.