Car chase in Wyoming County turns into home invasion before suspects arrested

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, March 13, 2021 an officer with the Pineville Police Department tried to pull over a white Infiniti for faulty equipment before being led on a chase.

The driver, Nathaniel Santiago, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland took officers on a high-speed chase from Pineville to the Glen Fork area. During the chase, deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department provided help before the suspect’s vehicle struck a fence in Glen Fork.

After hitting the fence, the suspects continued to drive until they stopped in the Sabine area of Wyoming County. Once stopped, both the driver and passenger, identified as Eric Timothy Wright, ran from the vehicle into nearby woods.

While searching, officers with the Pineville Police Department quickly found Wright. A short time after, officers heard a sound of glass breaking nearby. As officers went to search, they were notified of a Burglary in progress in the area. Officers reached the house with the broken window and found one man covered in blood inside the home with a resident.

Deputies then entered the home and arrested Nathaniel Santiago. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries received during the break-in before being shifted to Southern Regional Jail.

Santiago is charged with Nighttime Burglary, Malicious Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Restraint. The Pineville Police Department also has other charges towards the suspect in relation to the incident. The passenger of the vehicle, Eric Timothy Wright, is charged with Fleeing on Foot.

Santiago was arraigned by the Wyoming County Magistrate where a $200,000 cash bond is in place.