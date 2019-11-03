Car crashes into Greenbrier County home in early morning accident

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) – A car crashed into the garage of a Greenbrier County home in the early hours of Sunday, November 2.

Dispatchers told 59 News calls regarding a one passenger car crashing into the garage of a home along Route 219 in Frankford came in after midnight.

Frankford, Lewisburg and Fairlea Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with White Sulphur Springs EMS crews and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived on scene to find a driver trapped in the passenger car and were able to get them out and take them to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown and it is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time. Crews worked to reinforce the walls of the damaged home.

