CARES Act funding comes to Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Towns across Tazewell County will be splitting nearly $100,000 of CARES Act funding from the federal government. That is the word from the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

The money is being allocated to assist in the operating and preventative maintenance costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be used to cover expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, extra cleaning supplies, disinfection of public buildings, and overtime for public safety, medical and other personal who are dedicated to mitigating impact of the pandemic.

“Tazewell County’s first priority is the health and wellbeing of its communities,which is why this initial funding is so important”said County Administrator Eric Young. “This money allocated to our towns will not only help them financially recoup their recent investments in the fight against this invisible enemy but will also help create a stockpile in preparation for any future outbreaks.”

Tazewell County is receiving more than $3.5 million. The Board of Supervisors appointed committees to advise on how to allocate the money in the fall when it is expected the illness will be better understood. The money cannot be use to fill shortfalls in government revenue.

Here is the breakdown of how the $97,500 will be distributed:

Town of Bluefield – $30,000

Town of Cedar Bluff – $7,500

Town of Pocahontas – $2,500

Town of Richlands – $32,500

Town of Tazewell – $25,000

“As we begin the process of funding distribution, the Board of Supervisors wants the process to be as transparent as possible. We will continue to keep the public up to date regarding the distribution of funding that will be used to not only protect residents across the County but to also economically support our small businesses,” said Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charlie Stacy.

A second round of funding in the amount of $550,000 is scheduled for the week of July 13, 2020.