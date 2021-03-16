Carnegie Hall resumes classes after halting them during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Community members are finally getting to enjoy the arts after a whole year since Carnegie Hall had to stop its classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leah Trent is the Education Director for Carnegie Hall. She said everyone at the nonprofit is excited to welcome people back.

“It seems that the people in our neighboring community are excited to do something besides be in their house,” Trent said.

Trent told 59News while they cannot hold concerts yet due to COVID-19 restrictions, March marks the second month of holding classes. She said the classes are smaller than usual, with only six to eight people in attendance, but they are always full or nearly full.

“I think people are excited to get out and do something,” Trent said. “We also have two forms of scholarships. We have one from the United Way of Greenbrier Valley, and that’s for children under the age of 18. We also have scholarships for people over age 50 who live in Greenbrier County from the Mary B. Nickel Foundation. For anyone who qualifies for those two groups, they only have to pay $20 to take the class.”

The classes offered range from clay and pottery to stained glass and just about everything in between.

“Part of the mission of Carnegie Hall is to educate the community in and about the arts in addition to having performances,” Trent said. “Our education classes are a form of outreach to the community to help them learn about arts and gain new appreciation for it. Also, to give them a chance to try something new.”

March classes are coming to an end, but they have a new round for the last two weeks of the month, April and May.