Carol Miller (R-WV) wins reelection to the US House of Representatives

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) – Republican Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House of Representatives in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Miller defeated Democratic nominee Hilary Turner to complete a full Republican sweep of seats up for grabs in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Mountain State.

“Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. I am especially grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering dedication. With honor and humility, I will continue to serve the people of West Virginia. The Coronavirus imposes real challenges, but I know the spirit of West Virginians will overcome any obstacle. We will harness the economic force of oil, gas, and coal to power our nation and the world into the future. Working together as West Virginians we will reinvest in our communities, rebuild our economy, and reinvigorate our state.”, said Carol Miller.