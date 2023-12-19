BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local pizzeria owners raised more than $8,000 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, they reported on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Jeff and Jamie Weeks, owners of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, hosted the 7th Annual Carol S. Weeks Memorial event, in memory of Jeff Weeks’ mother, who died of a progressive autoimmune illness in 2017.

Jeff Weeks said he never forgot the support his father and the rest of the family received while his mother was at Hospice.

“They were very supportive, and the staff was just great,” he said. “They were very caring, and so it was very touching, and it inspired us, me and my wife, Jamie, to give something back to them.”

Calacino’s hosts the fundraiser annually, around Thanksgiving.