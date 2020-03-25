Carpenter’s Corner continues to feed the hungry during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A well-known feeding ministry in Beckley will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their operations are a little different.

Volunteers at The Carpenters Corner, like Cindy Worley, will continue to provide hot meals for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important that we keep feeding those neighbors of ours who have a little less,” Cindy Worley stressed.

Guests are typically served cafeteria style and eat in a dining room where they can chat with each other. But following the continued spread of the virus, meals are coming in carry out boxes.

“People do not come in to the dining room, they don’t come in to the building at all,” Cindy added. “We pack up their food in take out containers and hand it to them at the door.”

Despite new operations, head count numbers are not going down. Cindy and her husband, Scott Worley, volunteer on a routine basis and know a lot of regulars who come in.

But as people remain out of work and struggle to make ends meet, they are noticing a lot of new faces.

“You can tell they’re a little uncomfortable sometimes coming to a feeding ministry,” Scott said. “We’re just glad to be able to provide the hot meal for the folks because that’s the most important thing right now.”

The more mouths they feed, the more donated food they are using. Carpenter’s Corner gets most of their food donations from local grocery stores.

Places like Sam’s Club and Food Lion are still generously providing, but due to minimal stocks, Cindy said donations from the public are kindly appreciated.

“Anyone who would like to donate some food or money that we can buy food with is more than welcome during this time,” Cindy said.

The Carpenter’s Corner serves these meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.