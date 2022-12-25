BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers at the Carpenter’s Corner prepared and handed out fresh hot meals for those in need Sunday afternoon. Meals consisted of beef brisket, potatoes, green beans, bread and a dessert.

For volunteers like Bryan Veramessa, whose two sons volunteered with him, this event served as a way to teach them an important life lesson.

“To love, to learn how to love and to care for those that are in need and help and give whenever able to and necessary,” said Veramessa.

Over 200 meals were made and handed out.

59News hopes both the volunteers and the ones they helped all had a wonderful Christmas Day.