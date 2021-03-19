Cars line up at Epling Stadium for food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Times are tough but multiple organizations are making sure people don’t have to worry about putting food on the table.

More than 100 cars lined up at Linda K. Epling Stadium around 9 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, for a food distribution event. The Beckley Housing Authority partnered with the USDA and Save the Children for the event.

This food distribution was a bit different then the others. People were allowed to get more than one food box. Angela Hansford, an accountant at Beckley Housing Authority, said this event is much needed to help people in the community.

“During this pandemic it is really just helping out our families in a time of need,” Hansford said.

If you missed the food distribution, don’t worry. There will be another at Linda K. Epling Stadium Friday, March 26, 2021 beginning at noon.