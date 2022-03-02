FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It’s the first full week of school since the mask mandate was lifted in most counties across Southern West Virginia.

Fayette County was one of the counties to lift the mandate last week, and superintendent Gary Hough said they’ve only identified three positive cases in the school district since removing the mandate. That’s down from over 20 last week, and 150 last month.

“Overall it’s gone well. You can see our numbers have remained fairly low. I mean really low this first week so that’s always good news. We hope that they don’t climb but we’re really pleased with where we’re at now,” said Hough

Hough said he’s very happy with Fayette County’s case numbers so far, but he’s even more happy to see his students smiling faces again.