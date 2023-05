BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Head Start and Early Head Start programs in West Virginia are getting a financial boost to the tune of $5 million.

CASEWV serves over 400 children and families through Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms, Early Head Start home-based services, and services for two local childcare centers: Kidz at Hart and Lifeline Childcare.

The program enrolls children based on family income and other qualifying factors.

These factors include homelessness, families that receive public assistance, and children currently in foster care.