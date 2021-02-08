Causeacon 2021 falls victim to global pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another event loved by many across West Virginia will not be taking place this year. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Causeacon staff and Women’s Resource Center decided to cancel the 2021 Causeacon event.

Causecon is a pop culture convention usually held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Many West Virginians look forward to the wide range of activities including: cosplay, game shows, contests, video games, panels, artists, table top gaming, anime screening room, galactic rave, vendors, cosplay ball, with even a dog cosplay show.

Desiree Christian, Causeacon Chairman, said due to many executive mandates put in place by Gov. Justice, they would not be able to produce the same event experience that would normally take place.

Vendors who carried their 2020 booth fees over into 2021 will have to contact Causeaconwv@gmail.com or the Women’s Resource Center for a full refund. As of now, fees will not be rolling over to 2022.