BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The rain did not stop all of the characters and artists from heading out to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, April 30, 2022 for day two of Causeacon.

Kim Smith has been participating in Causeacon ever since it became in event in Beckley. Smith is an artist and also participated in the cosplay contest. She hand sculpted her cosplay without a pattern. Her mask took 90 hours and the rest of the cosplay took 16 days.

Kim Smith hand sculpted cosplay.

She said that Causeacon is such a special event because it brings together some of the nicest and most genuine people who all share the same passion.

“These people are the essence of kindness, gentle beauty, creativity, the most amazing people you could ever want to meet,” Smith said.

When Smith found out that Causeacon was going to benefit AWAY an organization helping women and men in domestic violence situations she knew it was something was she was going be involved in.