CAUTION: Multiple accidents shut down portion of I-77 in Fayette County

Thursday, December 16, 2021 11:15p.m.UPDATE: MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — Fire departments on scene are cleaning the aftermath of multiple accidents on I-77 southbound in Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell us the southbound lanes are still shut down. As of 11:15p.m. no injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

Drivers should still avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — Several accidents shut down a portion of I-77.

Dispatchers told 59News several accidents were reported near mm60 in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Mossy in Fayette County. As of 9:45p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 both southbound lanes were shut down.

Emergency crews are just now getting to the scene. We are working to find out if the northbound lanes will be shut down as well. Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, there are no reports of injuries at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to get additional details.