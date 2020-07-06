CBS/FOX 59 upgrades antenna for over-the-air viewers

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — 59News is now on channel 11 after an update to our transmitter. This affected our over-the-air viewers who had to rescan their channels on July 3, 2020. The scan is on VHF and moved our signal from 8.1 and 8.2 to 11.1 and 11.2.

During the work to update the transmitter, engineers also discovered an opportunity to upgrade our main antenna. This additional work is expected to take several weeks. Currently WVNS (CBS) and EVNS (FOX) are transmitting a reduced power while new features are installed.

Our staff appreciates our viewers who use antennas to receive our signal. We ask for your continued patience while we work to bring you an enhanced experience.